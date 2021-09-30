Truvestments Capital LLC Increases Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of B&G Foods worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after purchasing an additional 494,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in B&G Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,898,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,258,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in B&G Foods by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,039,000 after buying an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in B&G Foods by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,462,000 after buying an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.14. 27,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,233. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $30.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.43.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.93 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.07%.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

