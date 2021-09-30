Truvestments Capital LLC Sells 172 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.69.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 5,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $1,014,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,309. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

