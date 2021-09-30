TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.36. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,572,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,089.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after acquiring an additional 857,869 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,371,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,629,000.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

