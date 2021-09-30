Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives $12.29 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on TUFN shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.34 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 47.30% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

