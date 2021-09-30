Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:TRKNY)

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share on Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Türk Telekomünikasyon AS engages in the provision of local, national, international and mobile telecommunication services, internet product and services. It operates through the Fixed Line and Mobile business segments. The Fixed Line segment provides value-added services besides voice and data services for its corporate and retail customers through its extensive fixed-line telecommunications network.

