Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. The Company’s product consists of moist snuff, loose leaf chewing tobacco, cigarette papers, make-your-own cigar wraps and cigar smoking tobacco, cigars and liquid and tobacco vapour. Its portfolio of brands includes Zig-Zag(R), Beech-Nut(R) and Stoker’s(R). Turning Point Brands, Inc. is based in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Turning Point Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Turning Point Brands stock opened at $48.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $909.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.55. Turning Point Brands has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $61.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.22 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 51.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 818,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $41,431,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 57.5% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 231.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 147,033.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

