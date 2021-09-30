Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,409,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,956,000 after acquiring an additional 754,116 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,887,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,255,000 after acquiring an additional 741,581 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,499 shares of company stock valued at $55,518,700. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.85.

TWLO stock opened at $312.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $55.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.45 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $355.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

