Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESI stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

