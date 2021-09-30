Twin Tree Management LP Has $374,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,584 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 67.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,506,000 after buying an additional 197,380 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 17.1% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 93,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $73.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ED. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

