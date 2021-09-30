Twin Tree Management LP Has $852,000 Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 985.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,233,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,570,000 after buying an additional 29,781 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 131,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

PSTG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Pure Storage from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage stock opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $29.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

