Twin Tree Management LP Lowers Position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Twin Tree Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 70.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 127,963 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 10.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DB stock opened at $12.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $15.34.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

DB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

See Also: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB).

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.