Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,743 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.
BJ opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.81.
In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
