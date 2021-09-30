Twin Tree Management LP Purchases New Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,392.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 36,246 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 111.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 83,743 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the second quarter worth $1,613,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

BJ opened at $57.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,078 shares in the company, valued at $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,360 shares of company stock worth $6,651,931. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Argus assumed coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.08.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

