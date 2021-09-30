Twin Tree Management LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 112,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,316,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 594.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,869,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,638,000 after buying an additional 4,168,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 137.9% in the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,504,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 2,610,857 shares during the last quarter. 49.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.07.

Shares of CVE opened at $10.07 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.40 and a beta of 3.20.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.