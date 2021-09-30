Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 30th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $152.00 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultra has traded 16% lower against the dollar. One Ultra coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,679.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.99 or 0.01142389 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $203.55 or 0.00466006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.90 or 0.00295102 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00028429 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001092 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00014544 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00049459 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,786,730 coins. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

