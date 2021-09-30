United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.16% of United Natural Foods worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 109,348 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $50.87 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.23 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

