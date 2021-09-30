United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,401 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $76,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 19,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $185.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.58 and a 200 day moving average of $195.64. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.