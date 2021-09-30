United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 0.8% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after purchasing an additional 121,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 603.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $183.67. The stock had a trading volume of 81,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,833. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.64.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.