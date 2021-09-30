Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

NYSE:UVE opened at $13.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $409.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Universal Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $16.57.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.90 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 2.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Insurance will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $278,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,540,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,111,000 after acquiring an additional 218,514 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 337,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 76,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Insurance by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

