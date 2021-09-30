Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Gap Down to $27.97

Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.97, but opened at $26.86. Univest Financial shares last traded at $27.70, with a volume of 969 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Univest Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $819.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.14 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Equities analysts predict that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Univest Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Univest Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univest Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.