Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 41.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,283 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 8,833 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Upland Software by 11.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Upland Software by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 6.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Upland Software from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upland Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,208,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,896 shares of company stock worth $2,819,924 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

