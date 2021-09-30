USDJ One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.42 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.82 million and $4.42 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002290 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00066462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00104878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00139026 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,518.06 or 0.99661933 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,021.96 or 0.06920670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.87 or 0.00764599 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

