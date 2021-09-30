Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 185,704 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vale were worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 421.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vale by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

VALE opened at $13.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.684 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.87%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HSBC lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.53.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

