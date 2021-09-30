Validity Market Cap Tops $25.17 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Validity has a market cap of $25.17 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.71 or 0.00013097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007526 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007714 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.07 or 0.00470304 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,408,605 coins and its circulating supply is 4,406,960 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.