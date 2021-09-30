Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,043,871 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,043,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,426,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.55% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NMIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,686,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,545,000 after buying an additional 1,056,500 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in NMI by 20.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,695,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,065,000 after purchasing an additional 625,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NMI by 3.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 91,741 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NMI by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,453,000 after acquiring an additional 82,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,037,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.01. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.61 and a twelve month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

