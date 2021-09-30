Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,102,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,229 shares during the quarter. Blackbaud comprises about 2.3% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $84,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after acquiring an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,272,000 after buying an additional 175,651 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of BLKB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,792.00 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $131,463.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $192,033.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.