Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,788,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 461,279 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Thermon Group worth $47,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thermon Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermon Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,417,000 after buying an additional 92,624 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

THR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE THR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,623. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $581.63 million, a PE ratio of 70.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $71.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

