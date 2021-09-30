Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 0.33% of 21Vianet Group worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,081,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 85.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 182,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 73.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,354,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after buying an additional 572,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

VNET traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.15. 25,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,039,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $3.09. The company had revenue of $231.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VNET. Citigroup reduced their target price on 21Vianet Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

