Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,207,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,597 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK accounts for approximately 2.6% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned about 1.71% of Bank OZK worth $93,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 59.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,639 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth $179,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 7.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at $106,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.60. The company had a trading volume of 7,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,579. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.74.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

