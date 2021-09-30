Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VNDA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $17.14. 359,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,902. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.59. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $953.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $67.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 19,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $319,884.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,200 shares in the company, valued at $254,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aranthan Jones II sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $142,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,963 shares of company stock valued at $837,220. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,552,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 26,585 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.