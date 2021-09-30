VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Position Boosted by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,166,000 after buying an additional 186,946 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 117.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 87,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 47,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,600,000.

NASDAQ:ESPO traded up $0.97 on Thursday, hitting $65.07. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,780. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.07. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $81.39.

