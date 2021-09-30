Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.12. 207,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.91. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.09 and a one year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

