Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Darwin Advisors LLC

Darwin Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of VYM traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,005. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.94.

