Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMBS. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,067,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,320,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 57,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,047,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,763 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 68,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,046 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.45. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

