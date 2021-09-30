Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (VTWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on October 4th

Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ VTWO opened at $89.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $94.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 94.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 438,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $40,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

