Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 393,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 3,981,383 shares.The stock last traded at $402.54 and had previously closed at $408.30.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $408.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

