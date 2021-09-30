Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Sells 8,719 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,454 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $99,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,655,159 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,950,528,000 after buying an additional 868,951 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,706,332 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,652,745,000 after acquiring an additional 461,610 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

MSFT opened at $284.00 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $199.62 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.