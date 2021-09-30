Veil Trading Down 17.5% This Week (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Veil has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.24 or 1.00011905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00078561 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $159.88 or 0.00372574 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.28 or 0.00695098 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00239350 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001541 BTC.

About Veil

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

