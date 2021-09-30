Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -166.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

VRNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

