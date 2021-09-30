Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.530-$0.530 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.18 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $44.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.11. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $23.44 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -166.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verint Systems will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 12,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $531,144.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Verint Systems Company Profile
Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.
