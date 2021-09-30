Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Loews Corp

Loews Corp trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $256,437,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $231,105,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,755.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,626,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,524 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 68.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,377,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,816 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 151.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,497,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,520 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.43.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,730. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.78. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

