Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) is Old West Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Old West Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 618,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93,057 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial accounts for approximately 3.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $17,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

VIRT traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $24.41. 2,856 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,381. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.30.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

