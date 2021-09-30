Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will announce $698.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $651.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $717.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Bank of America downgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Visteon from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

Shares of VC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,639. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. Visteon has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $147.55.

In related news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $181,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 88.7% in the second quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 7.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 6.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,640 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

