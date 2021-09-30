VITE Market Capitalization Tops $36.84 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One VITE coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, VITE has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. VITE has a market cap of $36.84 million and $6.32 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,022,551,344 coins and its circulating supply is 489,980,234 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

