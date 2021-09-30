Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Receives $43.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $43.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.42. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.79 and a 1-year high of $50.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.12.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

