VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $55.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “VSE Corporation is a diversified Federal Services company of choice for solving issues of global significance with integrity, agility, and value. The company serves as a centralized management and consolidating entity for the Company’s business operations. VSE is dedicated to making its clients successful by delivering talented people and innovative solutions for consulting and program management, logistics, equipment and vehicle/vessel refurbishment, engineering, information technology, energy consulting, and construction program management. VSE has three wholly-owned subsidiaries: Energetics Incorporated, Integrated Concepts and Research Corporation (ICRC), and G&B Solutions, Inc. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on VSEC. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.00.

VSEC opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.58. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.15 million, a P/E ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 1.56.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of VSE by 3.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,070 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 15.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 13.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VSE by 9.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 59,992 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

