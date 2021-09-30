Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of VMC opened at $173.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $131.36 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

