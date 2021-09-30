W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 12.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,881,000 after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 8.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 395,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,518,000 after acquiring an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 32.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,131,000 after acquiring an additional 225,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

WPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.83.

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,950. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.74% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

