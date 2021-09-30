Wedbush Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.97 million.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $121.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at $231,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 80.43%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

