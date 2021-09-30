Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.70.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

