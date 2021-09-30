Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-$0.830 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE WELL traded down $0.63 on Thursday, reaching $83.16. The company had a trading volume of 14,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,089,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Welltower has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39.
Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.70.
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.