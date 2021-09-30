West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WEST BANCORP has focused on providing community-oriented personal and commercial banking services. They provide full service to small and medium size businesses, individuals, schools, organizations and local government. West Bank is known for sticking to the basics in banking. They focus on traditional services like loans and deposit accounts for business and individuals. Unlike most banks, West Bank has held the line on service charge increases. “

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.21. The stock had a trading volume of 43,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,436. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $15.53 and a twelve month high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that West Bancorporation will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other West Bancorporation news, Director Patrick J. Donovan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,007. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,389 shares of company stock worth $161,037 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,513 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in West Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 342,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 45,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in West Bancorporation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorporation Company Profile

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

