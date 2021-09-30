West Shore Bank (OTCMKTS:WSSH) Trading Up 0.3%

West Shore Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSSH)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10. Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.48 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63.

Get West Shore Bank alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th.

West Shore Bank Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. The company accepts deposits from the public and provides loans to individuals and companies. It provides services include, personal and business banking consists checking, savings, loans, investing, mortgages, online banking and cash management.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for West Shore Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Shore Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.